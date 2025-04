ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for someone after a robbery at a Publix.

The robbery happened Thursday night at the Publix location on South Chickasaw Trail.

Deputies say the suspect was armed when they demanded money and then ran off.

So far, investigators haven’t released a description of the person they’re looking for.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group