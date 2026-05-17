Orlando Health opens new behavioral health hospital in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Orlando Health has opened a new behavioral health hospital in Orange County. The facility, located in Apopka, began operations on Friday to provide care for individuals struggling with mental health.

The opening highlights an important need for mental health services, which have been limited in the community.

The hospital is committed to providing behavioral health care to a diverse patient population, ensuring that more individuals receive the support they need.

The new Orlando Health behavioral health hospital is located on South Orange Blossom Trail near Piedmont Wekiwa Road in Apopka, Fla. The facility’s strategic location aims to provide accessible care to Orange County residents.

The hospital has over 144 beds for patients and supports various programs for different age groups, underscoring its commitment to mental health services from childhood to old age.

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