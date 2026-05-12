Orlando begins relocation of Lake Eola swans after bird flu outbreak kills nearly 30 birds

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new home of Orlando’s Lake Eola swans has been determined.

The City of Orlando has announced the relocation of its Lake Eola swan population to Travis Williams Exotic in Lake Butler.

The decision comes after a recent bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of nearly 30 birds.

The relocation involves nine adult swans, five babies and 19 eggs.

Travis Williams Exotic is a for-profit company that sells exotic animals and is licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan emphasized the necessity of moving the entire swan family as a unit to ensure their safety and proper care.

“You have to move the entire family as a unit. we are making sure they’re safe, they will go to proper facilities and hopefully we can work with them to get some birds back in the future,” Sheehan said.

Despite the relocation of the current population, Orlando leaders noted that swans may still be seen in Lake Eola Park.

This is because some swans migrate to the lake naturally from time to time.

The City of Orlando hopes to potentially work with Travis Williams Exotic to reintroduce some birds to Lake Eola in the future.

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