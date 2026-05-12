All 10 survive after plane crashes off Florida coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Update 3:52 p.m.:

A Beechcraft BE30 crashed into the ocean about 50 miles east of Vero Beach Regional Airport around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to the FAA.

The FAA says the flight departed from Marsh Harbour Airport and was headed to Grand Bahama International Airport.

Officials said 10 people were on board the aircraft.

The FAA says it will investigate the crash.

Original Story:

Ten people were rescued after a plane crashed off Florida’s east coast Tuesday, according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a C-27 aircraft was launched to search for a downed plane that crashed about 80 miles off Melbourne.

Officials said all 10 people on board were accounted for and were being brought to EMS for evaluation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said it received reports shortly before noon about an overdue aircraft with registration HP-1859 that was headed to Grand Bahama International Airport.

The aircraft had previously departed Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, officials said.

While en route, the pilot declared an emergency with air traffic control before communication was lost, according to the AAIA.

Freeport and Nassau air traffic control then began emergency notification protocols, alerting the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, U.S. Coast Guard and BASRA.

Search and rescue crews later found the downed aircraft off the coast of Florida.

#Breaking @USCG C-27 was launched to search for an aircraft that crashed approx 80 mi off Melbourne. Reportedly, all 10 people are accounted for & are being brought to EMS for further eval. The cause of the crash is unknown. We will update with more info. as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VscO6KXI5U — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) May 12, 2026

Officials said 10 people were rescued. Three people suffered injuries, according to the AAIA.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

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