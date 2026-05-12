Construction begins on Dream Lofts student housing at Full Sail University

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Full Sail University in Winter Park celebrated the groundbreaking for “Dream Lofts” today, marking the start of construction on a new student housing development.

This project aims to provide more modern student housing and will include a new pedestrian walkway bridge connecting the development directly to campus.

The “Dream Lofts” development has been thoughtfully designed with students at Full Sail University in mind. The team anticipates that construction will be finished by early 2028, bringing a new, vibrant space for students to enjoy.

The project includes a new pedestrian bridge that will connect the housing development directly to the Full Sail University campus.

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