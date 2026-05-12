Tony Ortiz joins race for Orlando mayor

ORLANDO, Fla. — City of Orlando District Two Commissioner Tony Ortiz today announced his candidacy for Orlando mayor, joining three other hopefuls.

This development comes after Mayor Buddy Dyer confirmed last year that he will not run for re-election after serving 20 years in office.

Ortiz, the first and only Puerto Rican to be elected as a commissioner for Orlando, said that community support motivated him to run for the city’s top position. The upcoming election will choose a new mayor to succeed Dyer, who is Orlando’s longest-serving mayor.

Candidates:

Florida House Rep. Anna Eskamani is also among the four candidates running for mayor.

Abdelnasser Mohammad Lutfi filed his intent to run in December 2025.

Elliot Kahana submitted his intent to run on March 12, just last month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group