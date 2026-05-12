Teacher assistant arrested on campus for child abuse and battery in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a 60-year-old teacher assistant at Lake Hills Elementary School, Mark McArthy, was arrested on May 6 in Lake County. He faces charges of battery, child abuse and resisting an officer without violence.

According to the report, the arrest stems from an incident at Lake Hills Elementary, a school serving students with special needs. Three different employees reported the incident and their accounts were corroborated by school security cameras.

Law enforcement officials stated that surveillance footage depicted McArthy guiding the child through a hallway. During this time, he bent the victim’s arm in a manner described as “uncomfortable and unreasonable.”

The report further states that the video also shows McArthy pushing the child against a wall on five separate occasions. Additionally, at one point during the incident, he placed his hand over the child’s mouth.

The victim is a non-verbal student diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and epilepsy.

McArthy is scheduled for arraignment on June 1 at 8:00 a.m. in Lake County Court. Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates on this developing story.

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