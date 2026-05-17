E-bike advocates push back against broad bans on electric vehicles

ORLANDO, Fla. — Communities nationwide are examining the risks associated with e-bikes and scooters amid rising child injuries. This surge in incidents has prompted some cities and counties to consider banning electric vehicles to enhance child safety.

Federal regulators report that children aged 14 and younger account for more than one-third of all e-vehicle-related injuries.

While local governments consider restrictions, e-bike advocates argue that the reported injury numbers do not present a complete picture. They suggest that focusing solely on overall injury statistics might misdirect efforts to address the actual causes of accidents.

An E-bike advocate suggested that the primary issue behind rising injuries lies with different types of vehicles. “We see that there is an increase in accidents and fatalities from what are probably mostly the electric motorcycles,” Bob Mittelstaed said.

Mittelstaed added, “But we’re trying to restrict lawful e- bikes, instead of addressing the real problem.”

This viewpoint suggests that policies focused on general e-bike and scooter bans might not address the root causes of the most severe accidents.

Advocates argue that a more targeted approach, distinguishing among different electric vehicle types, could be more effective at preventing fatalities and serious injuries.

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