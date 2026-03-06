Vatican to appoint new bishop as Orlando’s Noonan retires

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bishop John Noonan of the Diocese of Orlando has announced his retirement after serving as the leader of the Diocese for nearly 16 years.

Noonan has served as the leader of the Diocese of Orlando since December 2010. His retirement comes as multiple leadership positions within the Florida Catholic community await new appointments from the Vatican.

Noonan, who celebrated his 75th birthday on February 26, will remain in his role until the Vatican appoints his successor. The appointment may take some time as the Vatican moves through the discernment process.

Noonan has urged the community to support the selection process through prayer and continued dedication to their faith.

“Pray for our Holy Father as he discerns who will be appointed the next bishop of the Diocese of Orlando,” Noonan said. “Do not ponder what the next bishop can do for you; rather, ponder how you can serve God and assist the bishop and all clergy in their ministry.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group