New Smyrna Beach shoreline fortified after South Berm Construction Project

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County has completed its South Berm Construction Project in New Smyrna Beach, strengthening more than 4 miles of shoreline. The project reinforces the coastline and provides additional protection for properties, infrastructure and public resources.

The project aims to support recovery and resilience efforts after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Additionally, it improves nesting habitats for sea turtles and shorebirds.

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Crews are now busy removing construction equipment and pipeline materials. Public access to the beaches should be fully restored before Memorial Day, so both residents and visitors can enjoy the beautiful coastline and make wonderful summer memories.

With shoreline sand placement now complete, crews will begin dune plantings the week following this report. The plantings will start in the southern portion of the project area and continue north.

This vegetation will help stabilize the newly constructed berm and support the long-term stability and resiliency of the shoreline.

Volusia County will continue advancing additional coastal resiliency initiatives. This includes evaluating future shoreline opportunities following the sea turtle nesting season.

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Further details about the Shoals to Shores Project are expected to include placing more than 1 million cubic yards of sand along shorelines north of Ponce Inlet.

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