Florida lawmakers look to lower state sales tax from 6% to 5.25%

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tax package is moving through Florida’s legislature, and it could mean major changes to how you save this year.

The House just passed a $5.4 billion plan that would cut the state sales tax from 6% to 5.25%.

However, unlike recent years, the package doesn’t include any sales tax holidays.

Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Wyman Duggan, said the cut could make a bigger impact for more people.

“We are clearly setting a course and a vision that is going to provide immediate, meaningful relief to every single Floridian that makes a purchase,” Duggan said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis is still focused on cutting property taxes.

The House and Senate will hash out the final budget over the next month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group