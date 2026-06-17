Avelo Airlines extends Florida flights, offers $39 one-way fares

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is extending its Central Florida flight schedule through March 2, 2027.

The airline said the extension gives travelers more time to book late-winter and early-spring trips.

One-way fares start at $39, according to Avelo.

Avelo serves six airports in Central Florida: Daytona Beach International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Lakeland International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

The airline serves several destinations from its Central Florida airports, including Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Grand Rapids, New Haven, Rochester, San Juan and the Philadelphia/Wilmington area.

“Central Florida residents — it’s time to start planning your next getaway,” Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said in a news release.

Yealy said the schedule extension is meant to give travelers more time to plan weekend getaways and spring vacations.

Travelers can make reservations on Avelo’s website.

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