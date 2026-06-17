Brevard County man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2021 child-abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2021 child-abuse death of three-year-old Jameson Nance, avoiding a trial and a possible death sentence.

Joshua Manns entered the plea Wednesday morning as jury selection was underway in his first-degree murder trial in Viera.

Under a plea agreement with the State Attorney’s Office, Manns pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and also admitted guilt to aggravated child abuse, child neglect causing great bodily harm, and child abuse.

Prosecutors say the plea agreement calls for Manns to be sentenced to 60 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be formally sentenced Monday.

As part of the agreement, Manns will receive concurrent sentences on the additional charges, including 30 years for aggravated child abuse. Those sentences will be served at the same time as the 60-year sentence for second-degree murder.

The plea resolves a case stemming from the 2021 death of three-year-old Jameson Nance.

Family members and other survivors are expected to have an opportunity to address the court during Monday’s sentencing hearing through victim impact statements.

Manns’ guilty plea brings the criminal case to a close without the need for a jury trial.

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