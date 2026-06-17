17-year-old Taylor Farias missing for over 3 months, may be in Florida or New York

LUTZ, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding a Florida teen who has been missing for more than three months.

Taylor Farias, 17, was last seen March 4 in Lutz, Florida.

NCMEC said Taylor is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Taylor Marie Farias 17 Taylor may still be in the local area or she may travel to Mahwah, NJ, New York, NY, Miami, or Orlando, FL

Authorities believe Taylor may still be in Florida, or she may travel to Mahwah, New Jersey, or New York City.

Anyone with information about Taylor or her disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST, or 1-800-843-5678.

Tips can also be reported to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102.

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