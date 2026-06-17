WIC program in Orlando resumes at Southside Health Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County Women, Infants and Children program will return to the Southside Health Center on June 22.

The program offers vital support and caring services for women, infants, and children, ensuring they get the help they need. The return follows a temporary relocation of the program due to necessary HVAC upgrades at the facility.

The Southside Health Center is situated at 6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809. It is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for the Women, Infants and Children program, individuals can call 407-858-1494.

Until the facility officially reopens at the Southside Health Center, individuals in need may continue to visit the center below for support and care services.

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