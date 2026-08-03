Local

Orlando Health rolls out BleedID Vacuum Pad at Winnie Palmer Hospital

This medical device helps clinicians better visualize blood loss during various gynecological procedures

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
BleedID Vacuum Pad A new BleedID Vacuum Pad will assist doctors at Orlando Health in detecting blood loss during gynecological procedures.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is rolling out commercial use of the BleedID Vacuum Pad, a new medical device designed to improve the visualization of blood loss during obstetric and gynecological procedures at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

The absorbent, vacuum-assisted pad is placed beneath a patient during or after surgery, including cesarean sections, to help clinicians detect blood loss faster and respond more quickly. Dr. Neeraj Desai and clinical nurse specialist Teresa Lance spent six years developing the device, working with Orlando Health Strategic Innovations to bring it into clinical use.

Orlando Health says it hopes to expand BleedID more broadly after the initial launch.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read