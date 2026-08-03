Orlando Health rolls out BleedID Vacuum Pad at Winnie Palmer Hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is rolling out commercial use of the BleedID Vacuum Pad, a new medical device designed to improve the visualization of blood loss during obstetric and gynecological procedures at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

The absorbent, vacuum-assisted pad is placed beneath a patient during or after surgery, including cesarean sections, to help clinicians detect blood loss faster and respond more quickly. Dr. Neeraj Desai and clinical nurse specialist Teresa Lance spent six years developing the device, working with Orlando Health Strategic Innovations to bring it into clinical use.

Orlando Health says it hopes to expand BleedID more broadly after the initial launch.

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