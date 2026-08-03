WestJet reaches deal with union after strike disruptions at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — WestJet and its flight attendant union reached a tentative agreement Monday, possibly ending a strike that grounded hundreds of flights across the U.S. and disrupted travel at Orlando International Airport.

The labor dispute over pay forced the airline to suspend operations early Sunday, resulting in widespread cancellations across its network. At least four flights were canceled at MCO on Monday. Airport officials said they are monitoring the situation and urged travelers to check WestJet’s website for the latest updates.

WestJet said affected passengers will be refunded or rebooked on a later flight.

The airline and union have not released the terms of the deal.

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