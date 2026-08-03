Local

WestJet reaches deal with union after strike disruptions at Orlando airport

Travel disruptions occurred at Orlando International Airport, where at least four flights were canceled

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
WestJet Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX airplane at Los Angeles International Airport in the United States.
Reclining seats FILE PHOTO: WestJet is removing reclining seats from economy sections on about two dozen planes. (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — WestJet and its flight attendant union reached a tentative agreement Monday, possibly ending a strike that grounded hundreds of flights across the U.S. and disrupted travel at Orlando International Airport.

The labor dispute over pay forced the airline to suspend operations early Sunday, resulting in widespread cancellations across its network. At least four flights were canceled at MCO on Monday. Airport officials said they are monitoring the situation and urged travelers to check WestJet’s website for the latest updates.

WestJet said affected passengers will be refunded or rebooked on a later flight.

The airline and union have not released the terms of the deal.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read