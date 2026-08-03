Florida man accused of vandalizing Flock license plate cameras

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A controversial police technology designed to help solve crimes is at the center of a criminal investigation after a Florida man was accused of damaging several license plate reader cameras at the Beaches.

The cameras, known as Flock cameras, have sparked debate across the state, with some residents raising concerns about privacy.

Police agencies, however, say the technology has helped them track suspects and solve cases, including several investigations in the area just last week.

The controversy grew after multiple Flock cameras in Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach were found damaged.

On June 29, an Atlantic Beach police officer noticed several cameras in the area had stopped working.

After checking the devices, officers discovered some had been spray-painted.

Investigators later arrested 19-year-old Isiah Blair, accusing him of vandalizing the cameras.

According to detectives, surveillance video showed a red Mazda hatchback arriving at a nearby parking lot shortly after midnight.

Police say a person in the video got out of the vehicle with a ladder, walked toward one of the cameras, and left a short time later.

Investigators say they used other Flock cameras to track the same vehicle before those cameras also went offline.

Flock cameras capture images of passing vehicles and record information including a vehicle’s make, model, color and license plate number.

That information is stored for 30 days and can be accessed by law enforcement agencies in other states.

The technology has received mixed reactions from the public, with some people supporting its use in crime investigations while others question whether it creates privacy concerns.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the cameras have been an important investigative tool.

JSO currently operates more than 150 Flock cameras and says two of its cameras have been vandalized.

Police say the cameras have helped officers solve cases and warn that damaging the equipment could lead to serious consequences.

The cost to replace each damaged camera is estimated at about $800.

Blair is scheduled to appear for an arraignment in early August.

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