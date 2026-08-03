Falcon 9 rocket stage launched from Space Coast expected to crash into the Moon

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket stage launched from Florida’s Space Coast is expected to collide with the Moon in the coming days, giving researchers a rare opportunity to study the effects of a lunar impact.

The rocket’s upper stage was launched in January 2024 and was later left abandoned in a high-Earth orbit after completing its mission.

Researchers now believe the object is on a collision course with the lunar surface and could strike early Wednesday at an estimated speed of about 5,400 miles per hour.

The impact could create a new crater on the Moon’s surface, according to researchers who spoke with ABC News.

While the crash is not expected to pose any danger to Earth, scientists say the event provides a valuable chance to learn more about how objects hit the Moon and how future lunar missions can prepare for potential impacts.

As NASA and other space agencies plan more missions to the Moon, understanding the risks of lunar debris and impacts will be an important part of keeping spacecraft and astronauts safe.

The rocket stage’s journey began with a launch from the Space Coast, and its final moments could now help scientists better understand the Moon’s ever-changing surface.

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