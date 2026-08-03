WATCH: New bodycam video released as Seville standoff ends in arrest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released body-worn camera video is bringing fresh attention to a standoff at a Seville home that ended early Monday with a man in custody.

Deputies took Austin Mowery, 28, into custody after sheriff’s investigators say he engaged them in a standoff that began the night before.

Mowery is now facing a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said the armed barricaded subject situation lasted more than six hours before Mowery surrendered to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies after repeated announcements and negotiations. No injuries were reported.

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