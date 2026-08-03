Powerball jackpot grows to $748M

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and will be an estimated $748 million for Monday night’s drawing.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball on Saturday’s drawing. Those numbers were 6, 17, 27, 48, 50 with Powerball 5. There was a 3x Power Play.

One person almost hit the jackpot, matching five numbers and having the Power Play, so they won $2 million.

Five people in three states matched five numbers and won $1 million.

While the annuity jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $748 million, the cash option will be $325.1 million.

The numbers will be drawn on Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

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