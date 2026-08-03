Car fire shuts down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a car fire early Monday on Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike before SR-429, in the Winter Garden area.

The vehicle was seen fully engulfed in flames in the roadway.

The incident has only 1 lane of traffic moving through the area.

Drivers can use Colonial Drive as an alternate.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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