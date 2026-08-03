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Car fire shuts down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County

Drivers should avoid the area and use Colonial Drive as an alternate route.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Car fire shuts down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a car fire early Monday on Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike before SR-429, in the Winter Garden area.

The vehicle was seen fully engulfed in flames in the roadway.

The incident has only 1 lane of traffic moving through the area.

Drivers can use Colonial Drive as an alternate.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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