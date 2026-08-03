Officers respond to possible shooting in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Reports of a shooting led Orlando police to a Pine Hills neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of North Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers respond to reports of a shooting off Pines Hills Road on August 2, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was near the investigation a short time later and saw a parking lot between two apartment buildings that appeared cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Our news crew also obtained cell phone video showing a male on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.

Orlando shooting investigation Channel 9 obtained video of a male on a stretcher after Orlando police responded to a shooting on August 2, 2026.

WFTV has reached out to the Orlando Police Department and is working to learn more about the incident and whether anyone was hurt.

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers respond to reports of a shooting off Pines Hills Road on August 2, 2026. (WFTV staff)

We’ll bring you updates here at WFTV.com and on Eyewitness News as soon as they’re available.

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