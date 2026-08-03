VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was an unexpected guest appearance Monday morning as a Channel 9 news crew covering a major law enforcement scene in Volusia County found themselves sharing the spotlight with some curious local wildlife.

Reporter Sam Martello and photographer Omar Isaac were on assignment in Seville, where Volusia County deputies were responding to a large standoff at a home.

0 of 10 Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage

As the crew gathered information from sources and prepared live updates on the morning’s biggest story, the area’s four-legged residents decided to check out the commotion.

Just after sunrise, several feral pigs emerged from the surrounding area and slowly made their way toward the bright lights of the Channel 9 camera.

A handful of tiny piglets cautiously circled the perimeter, keeping their distance while sneaking peeks at all the activity.

The adults, however, were much bolder.

Some of the fully grown hogs, possibly weighing more than 200 pounds, wandered right up to the news crew, seemingly unfazed by the people, cameras and bright lights.

There’s even a chance a few of them made an unplanned cameo during a live broadcast.

Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage

Despite the surprise visitors, Martello and Isaac stayed focused on the job and wisely gave the animals plenty of room.

While the encounter made for a memorable morning, feral pigs are no laughing matter.

Adult hogs, especially those with piglets nearby, can become aggressive if they feel threatened or are protecting their young.

They can also carry diseases and parasites, making it important to admire them from a safe distance.

Fortunately, this story had a happy ending for everyone involved.

After satisfying their curiosity, the wild hogs wandered off, the Channel 9 crew continued covering the day’s news, and both humans and hogs went their separate ways without incident.

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