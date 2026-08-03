Agency adds Bexley Box to soft interview room for child comfort

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department has recently added a Bexley Box to its Soft Interview Room.

The box, inspired by two-year-old Bexley Bridegan, will help provide comfort for infants and young children at the Public Safety Complex.

Each box contains essential items like blankets, toys, and diapers to assist children waiting for reunification or undergoing interviews.

Bexley box room

The Bridegan Foundation partnered with Walmart to provide these comfort boxes to law enforcement agencies.

“We are grateful to the Bridegan Foundation for helping us provide comfort, care, and compassion when children need it most”, stated the Sanford Police Department.

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