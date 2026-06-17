Seminole County shelter takes action as feline panleukopenia spreads

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services in Florida is dealing with several cases of feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral disease affecting cats.

The shelter has implemented a limited-admission procedure to safeguard the well-being of cats in their care and limit further spread within the shelter. 119 cats are currently under a 14-day quarantine, and the shelter has reduced its cat housing capacity to help control the spread of the virus.

Proactive measures being implemented include antibody injections for kittens and enhanced cleaning and safety protocols.

Animal services confirm that some healthy cats are still available for adoption or foster care.

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