Person killed by SunRail train in Winter Park on Wednesday

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A person was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a SunRail train in Winter Park, according to police.

Winter Park police said officers responded around 4:10 p.m. to the 100 block of West Morse Boulevard following reports of a person being hit by a train.

When officers arrived, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or any details about what led up to the incident.

The case remains under investigation, and officials said no additional information is available at this time.

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