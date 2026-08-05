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Person killed by SunRail train in Winter Park on Wednesday

When officers arrived, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Person killed by SunRail train in Winter Park on Wednesday When officers arrived, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A person was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a SunRail train in Winter Park, according to police.

Winter Park police said officers responded around 4:10 p.m. to the 100 block of West Morse Boulevard following reports of a person being hit by a train.

When officers arrived, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or any details about what led up to the incident.

The case remains under investigation, and officials said no additional information is available at this time.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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