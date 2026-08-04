Palm Coast woman charged after allegedly involving 9-year-old in Target theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast woman is facing charges after deputies said she used her 9-year-old daughter to help steal merchandise from a Target store on State Road 100.

Flagler County deputies identified the suspect as 48-year-old Lisa Debenedictis.

According to the sheriff’s office, store security saw the pair leaving with unpaid items, including items in a pink backpack. Deputies said Debenedictis also skipped scanning several items at self-checkout before they left.

Debenedictis is charged with petit theft and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Court records show she has prior theft convictions in Volusia County, and she is being held on bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

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