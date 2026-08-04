City worker charged after fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating a traffic homicide after a bicyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning at West Airport Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers say they received a 911 call around 8 a.m. on Aug. 4 reporting a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. According to police, a city of Sanford dump truck traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard struck a bicyclist who was also traveling northbound and attempting to turn right onto Airport Boulevard.

Police said the driver did not stop to render aid. A witness who stopped to help provided a description of the vehicle, and officers quickly located both the dump truck and the driver.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

<i>“The City of Sanford extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the bicyclist who lost their life in this tragic incident.</i> <i>The employee involved has been employed by the City since March 1, 2021, and has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.</i> <i>The City of Sanford is fully supporting the Sanford Police Department’s ongoing investigation. We will continue to follow the appropriate administrative process while remaining committed to accountability, transparency, and the safety of our community."</i> — City of Sanford | City Manager’s Office

Police identified the driver as Shawannia Smith, a city of Sanford employee. After the investigation, Smith was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and cited for violating the right of way of a cyclist.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Calls remain anonymous.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group