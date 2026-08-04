Palm Coast man arrested for pointing a handgun during road rage on U.S. 1

BUNNELL, Fla. — Bunnell police arrested 33-year-old Joshua Alexander Walker of Palm Coast after two drivers reported that he pointed a handgun at them during a road-rage confrontation on U.S. 1 Friday evening.

Investigators say the motorists were traveling south near Education Way when a white Hyundai Tucson swerved between lanes and the driver allegedly displayed a gun. Deputies later found Walker behind the wheel and both victims positively identified him.

Police charged Walker with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Officers later recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun and three loaded magazines from the vehicle after serving a search warrant.

Public records show Walker faced a similar felony charge in a separate 2023 road-rage case in Flagler County.

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