Judge orders rewrite of property tax amendment due to misleading terms

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida judge ruled that the ballot language for Amendment 3, the proposed property tax amendment, is misleading and must be rewritten, escalating a legal fight before the polls.

Amendment 3 would raise Florida’s homestead exemption for non-school taxes, with the exemption set to increase to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028 if approved.

It would reduce assessment growth for some non-homestead properties and guide the Legislature toward eliminating certain homestead property taxes.

The ruling now mandates that the ballot title and summary be rewritten, adding uncertainty to an already closely watched issue. If the language is defective and appeals are exhausted, state law gives Florida’s attorney general a limited time to prepare corrected wording.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the matter and provide any new updates as they become available.

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