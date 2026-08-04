Lake County starts work to reopen Britt Road for residents

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews have officially begun construction on the Britt Road repair project following approval from the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.

The project aims to restore a 100-foot section of the highway that was washed out during Hurricane Milton in 2024.

The project is dedicated to reopening access to the Federal Aid Highway for residents and visitors alike, restoring convenience and connectivity after the storm damage.

After years of land negotiations and permitting delays, the reconstruction is scheduled to be completed by October 2026.

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