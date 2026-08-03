Claim your share of 9,100 uncashed checks before the Sept. 1 deadline

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Clerk of Courts is urging residents, businesses and organizations to check whether they have unclaimed money before the Sept. 1 deadline.

The Clerk’s Office said its list includes about 9,100 uncashed checks, including vendor payments, refunds, restitution and cash bonds. The checks range in value from 1 cent to $10,000.

According to the Clerk’s Office, the checks were mailed but never cashed, possibly because the recipient moved without leaving a forwarding address or forgot about the payment.

Anyone who finds their name on the list has until Sept. 1 to submit a claim. Under Florida law, any unclaimed money after that date will be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

The unclaimed checks list and claim instructions are available at MyOrangeClerk.com.

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