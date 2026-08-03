Heavy rain and localized flooding concerns hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another soggy day is ahead for Central Florida, with periods of heavy rain expected and the potential for a few stronger thunderstorms later Monday afternoon and evening.

A cold front moving through the Big Bend region will push additional moisture into Central Florida on Monday, helping to fuel multiple rounds of rainfall throughout the day.

The first round of rain will develop Monday morning, bringing scattered showers, but no thunderstorms are expected during this initial wave.

The greater concern arrives later this afternoon into the early evening, when a second round of rain is expected to develop.

Forecasters say this will bring the heaviest rainfall of the day, along with the strongest wind gusts and the most frequent lightning.

A few stronger thunderstorms will be possible, especially in areas that see more sunshine during the day, allowing the atmosphere to become more unstable.

While severe weather is not expected, the heavy rain could add to the already saturated conditions created by several days of wet weather.

Localized flooding may remain a concern in areas that receive repeated rounds of rain.

Conditions are expected to improve on Tuesday as the cold front moves through.

Morning rain chances will decrease, and Central Florida will return to its more typical summer weather pattern, featuring warm, humid mornings followed by scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Temperatures will also climb back into the low 90s, with heat index values hovering around 100 degrees through the upcoming weekend.

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