Deputy survives shotgun encounter during Seville welfare check

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has released video showing the moment a deputy responds to a house in Seville and is met with a shotgun being pointed directly at him.

The suspect, Austin Mowery, was taken into custody with no injuries after a nearly 6-hour standoff.

Austin Mowery | Volusia County Corrections Mowery is accused of engaging deputies in a standoff at a home in Seville, Fla. (Volusia County Corrections)

The Sheriff said Mowery was on a 40-day fast, according to neighbors, and began acting differently.

“They said he had lost a bunch of weight, he didn’t look well, he had not been himself, apparently he was very jovial, he was very engaged with his neighbors,” said Chitwood

Deputies learned that Mowery had been hired by a family from Wisconsin to take care of their farm and had never had any issues with neighbors before this incident.

Body camera video shows a deputy running for cover after firing multiple shots at the home in Seville.

Deputies said Mowery was pointing a shotgun out of the window of the home directly at the deputy who was there to do a well-being check on Mowery.

The first deputy got to the home at 8 p-m and 6 hours later, Mowery surrendered.

“Hostage negotiators were out there, drone was out there, every piece of technology out there to make sure this incident, nobody else got hurt and that’s exactly what happened,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood noted the remote location posed response challenges, leaving the deputy alone, but the sheriff said the deputy did everything right.

“I can imagine what’s going through his mind, like, when is the calvary gonna get here? Even if it’s a minute, it feels like 20. I mean, it took me 47 minutes with lights and sirens, so it’s way out there,” said Chitwood.

Mowery has no prior criminal history or documented mental health history.

He is detained in jail without bond, where mental health professionals will evaluate him.

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