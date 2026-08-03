Junior lifeguard camp teaches water safety in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Safety hosted a one-day Junior Lifeguard Camp Monday at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

Participants were children attending the FBI National Academy Associates conference.

A partnership with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office allowed the safety program to educate participants on ocean awareness, basic water rescue skills, physical fitness, teamwork, and leadership, while enhancing their understanding of the knowledge and skills that lifeguards employ to ensure beachgoer safety.

Jet Ski

One of the day’s highlights was the division’s interactive Rip Current Simulator, which gave participants a realistic demonstration of how rip currents form, how to recognize them, and the safest ways to respond if caught in one.

Simulator

Volusia County Beach Safety, through programs such as the Junior Lifeguard Camp, helps young individuals build water-safety awareness, leadership skills, and an understanding of the vital role of lifeguards in safeguarding residents and visitors.

This initiative also aims to inspire future beach safety professionals, according to a Volusia County Spokesperson.

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