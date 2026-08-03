Early voting underway in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting for Florida’s primary election is now underway in one local county.

From Monday, Aug. 3 to Aug. 16, Orange County residents can cast their votes in advance of the upcoming election.

For a full list of voting locations and hours, click HERE.

While most Central Florida counties begin early voting on Aug. 8, there are a couple additional exceptions.

In Lake County, residents can vote early starting on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Early voting in Osceola County begins Friday, Aug. 7.

Early voting in most Central Florida counties runs from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15.

Check hours and times in your county below.

And don’t forget — Channel 9 is preparing for Tuesday night’s Orange County Mayoral debate.

There’s still time for you to ask the candidates a question.

Email news@wftv.com with the subject “Orange County Debate Question.”

WFTV anchors Greg Warmoth and Martha Sugalski will host that debate Tuesday night at 8 p.m. live on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

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