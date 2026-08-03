New traffic pattern starts Tuesday at Boggy Creek and Narcoossee Roads

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A new temporary traffic pattern will begin on Tuesday at the intersection of Boggy Creek Road and Narcoossee Road as crews construct the permanent eastbound lanes.

One travel lane in each direction will remain open through the work zone. Eastbound traffic will split into one dedicated left-turn lane toward Orlando and one shared left-turn/right-turn lane.

Drivers turning right onto Narcoossee Road toward St. Cloud should expect additional delays because right-turning traffic will queue behind vehicles waiting to turn left at the traffic signal.

The temporary traffic pattern is expected to remain in place for about two months, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to follow posted signage and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

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