Orlando shooter Jaylen Edgar asks judge to consider mental state before trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jaylen Edgar, the man accused of the 2024 downtown Orlando Halloween shooting, has written the Judge in his case, asking the court to consider his mental state at the time of the shooting.

In the handwritten letter, which was filed on July 29, Edgar asked the court to consider the emotional state he was in at the time of the shooting.

“I was suffering from extreme mental or emotional distrubance that significently affected my ability to think clearly, manage my emotions, and make sound decisions,” Edgar wrote. “I reacted in a way that I deeply regret.”

Edgar is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old Tyrek Hill and 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt after he fired into a crowded downtown Orlando street. Seven others were injured.

Jaylen Edgar (WFTV)

Edgar’s trial was to begin in January, but was delayed after the judge was forced to order Edgar to get another mental evaluation, as reported by Channel 9.

Edgar, at the time, had written the court saying he wanted to pursue a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity. A second evaluation was completed in April.

Edgar’s letter went on to say that since the shootings, he has “taken steps to better understand and manage” his emotions. He is “committed to making positive changes” in his life by learning healthier ways to cope with stress and by making sure he “does not make similar mistakes in the future.”

Edgar concluded that he had recently been baptized and expressed remorse for what had happened.

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