Orlando shooting victim remembered as having ‘infectious smile’

CLERMONT, Fla. — The hundreds of friends and family members that traveled to Clermont’s McKinney Park Wednesday all remembered Tyrek Hill in unique ways.

Some knew him as the enthusiastic tow truck driver who – before his company realized – would walk 14 miles to work.

Others knew him as a man of God, who sported an infectious smile and would occasionally stop to help neighbors with chores.

Read: State Attorney to charge teen accused of Halloween mass shooting in Orlando as adult

No matter their memories, they gathered to honor him Wednesday night, supporting and praying for each other all the while.

Hill’s mother said he didn’t know the 17-year-old suspected shooter, Jaylen Edgar. He had gone to Orlando to hang out with friends and celebrate Halloween, she said.

Read: Teen accused of killing two and injuring others in Downtown Orlando shooting makes first appearance

She recalled the last time she saw him, when she gave him a ride hours before his death, and said the support of her community was helping to pull her through the loss of her son.

To the crowd, she spoke out against violence, looking at each of the young male faces looking back at her.

“Amen,” many of them said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group