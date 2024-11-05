Teen accused of killing two and injuring others in Downtown Orlando shooting makes first appearance

ORLANDO, Fla. — 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Edgar is accused of killing two and injuries several others in the Downtown Orlando shooting that happened early Friday morning shortly after Halloween.

Edgar will be charged as an adult, and will spend his time in the Orange County Jail with no bond.

Edgar is cooperating with the police, but as of now, the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Edgar faces three counts of murder and several attempted murder charges.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.

