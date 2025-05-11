Former NFL player and scout Bruce McNorton is hosting a football camp in 2025 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Bruce McNorton Football Camp returns to Daytona Beach on Friday, June 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and it’s better than ever!
The youth, ages 6 to 19, are warmly invited to join former NFL player and scout Bruce McNorton for a delightful evening filled with football fun at the Derbyshire Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road.
This complimentary camp provides practical training, featuring drills and 7-on-7 games aimed at skill enhancement and cultivating a passion for the game. It serves as an excellent chance for young athletes to learn from professionals and bond with peers who share their enthusiasm for football.
Join this exciting event that unites our community through sports and mentorship. It’s an excellent opportunity to improve your game or have fun with others.
Register online here. On-site registration will also be available.
