Former NFL player and scout Bruce McNorton is hosting a football camp in 2025 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Bruce McNorton Football Camp returns to Daytona Beach on Friday, June 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and it’s better than ever!

The youth, ages 6 to 19, are warmly invited to join former NFL player and scout Bruce McNorton for a delightful evening filled with football fun at the Derbyshire Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road.

This complimentary camp provides practical training, featuring drills and 7-on-7 games aimed at skill enhancement and cultivating a passion for the game. It serves as an excellent chance for young athletes to learn from professionals and bond with peers who share their enthusiasm for football.

Stock photo of a football.

Join this exciting event that unites our community through sports and mentorship. It’s an excellent opportunity to improve your game or have fun with others.

Register online here. On-site registration will also be available.

