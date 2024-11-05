Central Florida prepares for Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla — Floridians from across the state cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2024 general election. Read live updates below:

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

6:35 a.m. update:

Thousands of people around Central Florida are waking up Tuesday morning and preparing to cast their vote in the 2024 Primary Election.

Voters will decide on national candidates and other state and local races.

Watch: Election Day forecast: Warm and breezy with lower rain chances in Central Florida

Polling locations around Florida are set to open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Eyewitness News This Morning has live coverage of this important day and is breaking down what to expect as you head out to vote.

©2024 Cox Media Group