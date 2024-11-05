Election Day arrives with tight races and heightened security

WASHINGTON — Election Day is finally here.

Before all the votes are cast, security is being stepped up in cities around the country, and especially in our nation’s capital.

Security fencing is already up around the White House and the U.S. Capitol.

Many businesses are boarding up their storefronts for potential protests, no matter who wins.

Washington D.C.’s police chief shared during a press conference that the agency will not tolerate any violence or destruction of property of any kind.

The chief said the department will be 100% staffed and is also working with Park Police and United States Secret Service to help with security through Inauguration Day.

In addition to control of the White House, there’s also a fight to determine who will control Congress.

The entire U.S. House is up for reelection this year.

Right now, Republicans hold a slim margin in the House.

But Democrats need to flip just four seats to take back control.

Republicans, however, are hoping to expand their majority.

And in the Senate, Democrats hold an even slimmer margin.

One-third of the seats are up for grabs on Election Day.

That means it could be a toss up between both parties.

Vice President Kamala Harris has set up a watch party Tuesday in D.C. at her alma mater, Howard University.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump will hold his watch party in West Palm Beach.

The Secret Service said it is working to increase security around both locations.

Security has also been set up around Harris’ residence in Washington.

