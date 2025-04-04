Son arrested for stabbing father in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Orlando police say he stabbed his own father to death.

WFTV showed you the scene near Lake Nona Thursday morning. Police were called to Candice Court just before 7 a.m. Once police got there, they found Meb G. Yohan with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His son, Almeb Y. Gebreyohannes, 38, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police say back in 2014, Gebreyohannes was shot by officers during an officer-involved shooting.

Back in 2014, WFTV talked to the victim in Thursday’s stabbing, who said his son suffered from mental illness.

“He was no threat to anybody, so he didn’t hit anybody, he didn’t beat anybody,” said Yohan then.

WFTV was at that 2014 scene also on Candice Court. Police said they were called then because Gebreyohannes was threatening to kill his mother. He allegedly attacked several officers with a baseball bat.

Officers say tried to tase him, but he became more belligerent. That’s when police shot him. His father said in 2014, he was shot nine times and should have never been shot.

Police say in 2022, they were called to the same place after the father called, saying his son had choked him.

We’ll keep you updated on Gebreyohannes first court appearance.

