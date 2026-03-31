Brevard teen accused of dumping suitcase with human remains released on bond

, Fla. — A 19-year-old Indialantic man has bonded out of jail after investigators say he dumped human remains in a Brevard County field known as “the Compound.”

The investigation began after police noticed vultures circling an abandoned suitcase in the field. Inside the suitcases, investigators found human remains along with a kitchen knife and an Amazon package addressed to Lucas Sandler Jones.

Jones is currently charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a dead body, and transporting a human body in an unauthorized container.

A spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department stated that the case remains active and investigators believe more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

According to Jones’ arrest report, investigators learned Jones was associated with a missing person, 28 -year-old Colie Lee Daniel after discovering the remains.

Daniel, a registered sex offender, was reported missing by his mother two weeks ago. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, he was last seen March 20 when he visited a friend’s house but failed to return home.

While Jones refused to interview with police, Jones’ girlfriend provided investigators with details regarding the day Daniel disappeared.

She told police she saw Daniel lying in Jones’ bed and watched Jones attempt to wake him before she went to the bathroom. She stated that when she returned, Jones told her Daniel had already left the residence.

The following day, the girlfriend told police she drove Jones to the Compound, where she observed him dropping off two tote containers.

Officials promised to provide more updates regarding the case but did not release a specific timeline for when new information would be made available.

In the meantime, police said they were waiting on an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office to confirm the identity of the remains.

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