Former Flagler County paramedic faces 21 years for video voyeurism

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Flagler County paramedic found guilty of sexually battering a patient in the back of his ambulance could spend up to 21 more years in prison.

James Melady pled no contest in court this afternoon in a video voyeurism case involving his ex-girlfriend and her children in Volusia County.

Melady was sentenced to 10 years in prison in February of this year after being found guilty of molesting an unconscious patient in the back of his ambulance in 2021.

Volusia County investigators said in 2023 he broke into his ex-girlfriends home and set up cameras in her bedroom television and bathroom. They found video evidence showing Melady’s ex and her children – who are minors – dressing and undressing.

The recordings also show Melady setting up the camera and using his cellphone to live stream the feed.

Melady’s charges in Volusia County include burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, video voyeurism and criminal mischief, which carry a combined sentence of up to 21 years in prison.

Because he entered an open plea, it comes with no conditions, meaning there’s no guarantee on how his sentence will be served.

“Your attorneys will likely be arguing for downward departure or something concurrent with what was proposed in Flagler county, but I am not bound by that,” said the judge.

Melady’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, but the judge said today he’s hoping to make it happen sooner.

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