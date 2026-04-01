Woman wanted for crimes against unborn child caught in Florida after multi-state search

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from North Carolina, wanted for violent crimes, was apprehended in Florida after a search spanning multiple states.

Marvina Marie Butler-Hardy was detained by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 95 after they received reports that she had escaped from Charlotte.

Butler-Hardy was wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on an unborn child. She was found driving a silver sedan south through Jacksonville toward Flagler County.

Troopers with Troop G in Jacksonville issued a “Be On the Lookout” alert for a silver Hyundai sedan from North Carolina. The alert specified that Butler-Hardy was heading south on Interstate 95 from Duval County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped the vehicle on southbound I-95 and safely took Butler-Hardy into custody without any further issues.

After the arrest, the suspect was taken to Flagler County Jail and is currently being held there pending extradition.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been informed of the arrest, and officials are arranging to transfer Butler-Hardy back to their jurisdiction.

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