Missing man’s remains discovered in suitcases at ‘the Compound’ in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — An Indialantic man was arrested after human remains were found in two suitcases in Palm Bay’s remote “the Compound’ area.

Lucas Jones is charged with evidence tampering, abuse of a corpse, and improper disposal of human remains.

The remains were identified as Colie Lee Daniel, reported missing on March 22, in two suitcases located in a remote area of Palm Bay known as ‘the Compound".

Evidence at the scene, such as a shipping package addressed to Jones, prompted investigators to obtain a warrant and search his residence.

Upon arrival, officers found a black suitcase in tall grass. Though they did not touch the luggage, they reported a strong odor and could see human remains through a partially open flap.

A second suitcase containing additional remains was discovered a short distance away. Investigators found personal belongings and an Amazon package addressed to Jones inside the first suitcase.

The victim was identified as Daniel, a resident of Indialantic, who had been reported missing by his mother on March 22. The Indialantic Police Department had already entered Daniel into state and national missing persons databases. Records indicated that Jones was known to be an associate of Daniel before the remains were discovered.

Police executed a search warrant at Jones’ residence on Watson Drive at 9:00 p.m., the same day the remains were found. During the search, investigators found bloodstains in several areas of the home.

They also recovered a kitchen knife that matched the type found inside one of the suitcases at the Compound. Jones was present during the search, and investigators observed visible healed wounds and bruises on his left shoulder and right side of his neck. Jones invoked his rights and declined to participate in an interview with detectives.

Mishai Burrows, Jones’s girlfriend, gave a sworn statement to investigators about the events before the discovery. She stated that she saw Daniel lying on a bed at the residence on March 20, appearing to be unconscious.

She stated that Jones tried to wake Daniel by shaking him but was unsuccessful. Burrows told police that when she came back from the bathroom, Daniel was no longer there, and Jones claimed that the man had left through a back door.

The following day, Burrows said Jones instructed her to drive him to the Compound in her red Honda Accord. She reported seeing Jones remove two gray tote containers from the vehicle and discard them in separate locations.

Burrows noted that she did not recall seeing the two black suitcases that she had previously seen inside the home and believed they were also discarded at the site.

Data from a Flock tag reader confirmed Burrows’ vehicle entered the Compound at 11:10 a.m. and again at 1:03 p.m. on March 21.

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