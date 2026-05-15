Companies turn to AI to reduce delays in fulfillment and manufacturing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Artificial intelligence is often discussed in big, futuristic terms, but some of its most practical business uses are happening inside fulfillment centers, warehouses and manufacturing operations.

For companies managing orders, shipments, production lines and customer expectations, the value of AI is not just in generating content or automating simple tasks. It is in helping teams spot problems before they slow down operations.

Shrinivas Jagtap, a technologist with more than two decades of experience building large-scale enterprise systems, said companies are paying closer attention to predictive tools that can connect data across different parts of the business.

Shrinivas Jagtap

“Businesses don’t need more dashboards. They need systems that connect dots, reduce manual effort, and highlight what matters before it becomes a problem,” Jagtap said.

That shift is especially important in industries where small delays can become expensive quickly. In manufacturing, equipment issues can interrupt production. In fulfillment, route problems, inventory gaps or bottlenecks can delay high-priority shipments.

Predictive AI is designed to help companies move from reacting to problems after they happen to identifying risks earlier. These systems can use historical and real-time data to flag patterns that may point to future delays, equipment failures or operational slowdowns.

In manufacturing, predictive maintenance tools can use sensor data to identify when a machine may need service before it breaks down. In fulfillment and warehouse operations, AI can help identify inefficient routes, staffing pressure, order surges or inventory issues before they affect customers.

Jagtap said the strongest business value often comes from practical AI systems that are built into reporting, monitoring and daily operations.

“When AI is embedded into reporting, monitoring and operations, it becomes more than a tool. It becomes part of the way a business thinks,” he said.

That matters because fulfillment and manufacturing environments often rely on connected systems for orders, inventory, shipping data, customer demand, supplier information and production schedules. If those systems are slow or disconnected, companies may struggle to predict what is coming next.

Those pressures are changing how companies think about forecasting.

“Forecasting isn’t just about past trends,” Jagtap said. “It’s about training systems to react to dynamic conditions, weather patterns, customer behavior or even geopolitical shifts, and adjust in real time.”

For companies dealing with fluctuating demand and tighter margins, that kind of predictive intelligence can help leaders make faster decisions. Instead of waiting for a missed shipment, supply shortage or equipment failure, teams can use AI-supported systems to identify warning signs earlier.

The goal is not to replace workers, Jagtap said, but to give teams better information when decisions need to be made quickly.

As more companies invest in automation, supply chain technology and data-driven operations, predictive AI is likely to become a bigger part of everyday business systems.

“We’re moving from a world where companies look backward at data to one where they look forward with intelligence,” Jagtap said.

For fulfillment and manufacturing leaders, that means the future of AI may be less about flashy demonstrations and more about systems that help prevent delays, reduce waste and keep operations moving.

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